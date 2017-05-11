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All Photos/outdoor/siding material : stone

Outdoor Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

“This is a humanized landscape of meadows, walls, ash, streams, a small-scale landscape, minimal, almost domestic, and where absolutely everything happens in yellow,” the architects wrote in a statement. To that end, the only hint of color on the house’s otherwise natural exterior is a door painted a vibrant lemon-yellow hue.