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All Photos/outdoor/siding material : metal/siding material : wood

Outdoor Metal Siding Material Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

In the winter, the polished concrete floor, which faces a large south-facing opening, accumulates heat from the sun during the day and keeps this heat indoors at night.
Southeast corner from beach
The house nestled in the forest