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All Photos/outdoor/siding material : metal/building type : house

Outdoor Metal Siding Material House Design Photos and Ideas

Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
In the winter, the polished concrete floor, which faces a large south-facing opening, accumulates heat from the sun during the day and keeps this heat indoors at night.
Southeast corner from beach
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
The house nestled in the forest
Rimrock | Olson Kundig