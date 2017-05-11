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All Photos/outdoor/room type : detached garage

Outdoor Detached Garage Design Photos and Ideas

Green roofs are aesthetically pleasing and have multiple positive environmental benefits, even if they are small in terms of square footage. Here, a green roof blooms atop the detached garage of a home.
Bassam (left, with Fellows) hung redwood garage doors that match the house’s exterior.
The garage studio shares a space for the owners’ car with a multitude of functions ranging from gym to playroom. It complements the home's addition with shared materials: stained western red cedar and the same Iron Mountain shade by Benjamin Moore.