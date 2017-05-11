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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/siding material : concrete

Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Gregory and Caryn Katz are dwarfed beneath the cantilevered concrete overhang, which houses the bedroom on the upper level. The stackable glass doors that run beneath allow the house to open completely to the yard and swimming pool, soften the severity of the concrete, and blur the boundary between indoors and out.