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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/pools, tubs, showers : shower

Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool