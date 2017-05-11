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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Fung and Blatt worked slowly on the project over five years. But it was a rhythm Mary and Carlton appreciated, as it allowed for the design to emerge in close dialogue with the site.
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
“Typically people don't have pools on a small city lot like this, so we really had to work with what we had,” says Monika. The couple’s child, Sullivan, peaks through the pool’s window.
On the outskirts of Grândola—a small Alentejan town in the Setúbal district of Portugal—a dramatic architectural form sits in the vast, arid landscape amidst cork trees and herds of cows. The whitewashed guesthouse is known as Casa da Volta, which translates as "Home of the Return,
The deck features local wood, and the pool is made of concrete.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
An iron swing gate leads to the in-ground pool in the backyard.
While not connected to the house's irrigation, the saltwater pool has its own solar-powered saline pump and cleansing system.
“We drew a lot of inspiration from the house itself, but we tried to push it a bit further. We wanted to figure out a way to open the back elevation completely,” says Leidner.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
The couple had spent a lot of time in Palm Springs, as well as at Austin's Hotel San Jose, and they knew they wanted a pool to provide relief from the Texas heat. Ryan Lemmo sketched out the pool location so the couple could enjoy the live oaks and landscaping during their daily summer swims.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
A linear pool was inserted between the family and bedroom wings.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
The linear swimming pool hovers above the hillside, disappearing into the tropical foliage.
A green roof further blends this hillside home into the landscape, while providing thermal comforts for this warm climate.
Sculptural in form, the concrete faced pool hovers gently above the hillside, while reflecting the sun and clouds as they pass overhead.
Concrete steps gently cascade from the pool to the garden below.
Private spaces and sleeping quarters are hidden below the green roof, providing intimate retreats.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
A concrete skeleton covered in heat-efficient clay blocks addresses the high earthquake risk in southern Portugal and tightens up the home's envelope. Per the architects: “In our projects we only use thermal clay tiles with mortar-free butt jointing. These are produced in Portugal and are fast and easy to work with. Their thermal performance is more than twice as efficient than the traditional bricks that are conventionally used.”
living into landscapes.....
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
The 4,500-square-foot property is made up of three pavilions. The first pavilion is the garage, the second is for the living areas, and the third is for the master suite.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Pool
The bi-fold glass wall opens up to, and celebrates, the pool house's natural setting.
Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.
The 82-foot-long pool gets quite a lot of use by Jeff and Millie, and especially by the kids, who are both on the local swim team.
Dining with a Scandinavian touch: Archi dining chair combined with Carver table.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
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