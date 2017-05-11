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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Danny envisioned the space between the ADU and the house as an informal place to gather. "It creates a sort of courtyard sensibility, which works for our intergenerational family dynamics."
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
"We imagined that the pool could function year-round," says Chevalier. "In winter, [it] creates an interesting contrast with the whiteness of the snow."
The pool was purposefully constructed close to the indoor living spaces in order to contribute to the interior ambiance. The material palette was informed by the color of the surrounding trees—clay brick for the walls, wood for the soffits, and stone for the flooring.
The rigid geometry of the home sits in pleasing contrast to the enveloping natural landscape.
The left side of the pool features a terrace and a large outdoor kitchen, while the right side includes suspended lighting and the changing rooms. The masonry screen—which is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian period—allows for a dynamic display of light and shadows on the terrace.
Creede Fitch and his wife look out on the courtyard of their Austin home, where a heritage pecan tree has pride of place.
The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
In this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom bungalow, farmhouse style meets Spanish villa. Barn doors complement the earthy red-tiled floors. Share an al fresco meal with friends and family next to the roaring outdoor fireplace, or read amongst the cacti in the shaded garden.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Side Yard
Dense foliage surrounds the residence—the current homeowners say it's like living in a treehouse. Views from the upper deck extend to the San Gabriel Mountains.
An outdoor patio area sits under a covered area looking out onto the private courtyard.
The sweeping roof and courtyard glows underneath the moonlight.
The pool, seen through the arched entryway of the kitchen.
Surrounded by lush greenery, the impressive backyard area is peacefully secluded.
The horizontal expression of the roof, the slenderness and setback of the columns, and the indoor/outdoor connection remains.
Go Easy in Mount Standfast lies in the Sugar Hills gated community in Barbados. It has the only private tennis court on the block, and it also comes with a gazebo, cottage, and poolside pavilion with a wet bar and barbecue.
Labrooy draws inspiration from the works of American architectural photographer Julius Schulman for his digitally rendered midcentury landscapes.
A closer look at the marble-lined swimming pool, which is also surrounded by lush greenery.
Perched on the northwest coast of Mallorca, S'Estaca offers mesmerizing Mediterranean views.
Designed as a hillside village, this secluded, modern retreat is located on the edge of the rich green Ayung River valley in Bali’s central foothills.
House 43’s modernist elevation is both monumental and inviting. These shots show the Gisue anad Mojgan Hariri design in its spec stage, before the first residents, Heide Banks and Howard Lazar, moved in.
The main attraction of the Whitefish Poolhouse & Gallery is the 75-foot-long lap pool. The space, designed by CTA Architects, also features wraparound windows for stunning views of the lush forest.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
The private backyard pool.
The pool helps the homeowners take advantage of sunny weather.
A huge rock that Liebermann picked out himself as as a diving board into the pool. Liebermann was very proud to design the house in a way that it reflects in the pool when you first walk in through the front gate. The reflection doubles the size of the house.
An expansive, infinity-edge pool stretches to the west side of the site. The winds that are cooled when passing over the pool blow through the home and into the sleeping areas.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
The iconic coffin-shaped pool is one of the hotel's original features that Studio Collective updated and maintained.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
A terrace and pool at the back of the house allow the homeowners to enjoy the clement weather.
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
The Pool
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
The pools were added in the 1980s by the current seller.
The largest of the three courtyards includes a swimming pool and hammock—an ideal spot for rest and relaxation.
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