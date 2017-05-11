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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
designed by Estúdio Minke
from Pavilion looking at the master suite, family room and lofted kitchen
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
View South at Noon Time