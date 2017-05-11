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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

"The pool breaks from the O-shaped plan, drawing you out into the desert toward the mountain views to the south, and is capped by a built-in fire pit bench," say the architects.
The VDL Pavilion is open to nature, with no glass walls. Vertical fins provide shading along one wall.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
For the landscape and redesigned pool area, Terremoto kept “their movies simple and elemental,” matching the subtractive approach taken in the house. The firm collaborated with Farnham on the design of the long-span pergola, which is cleverly engineered to only need four support posts.
A huge rock that Liebermann picked out himself as as a diving board into the pool. Liebermann was very proud to design the house in a way that it reflects in the pool when you first walk in through the front gate. The reflection doubles the size of the house.
Swimming pool at rear yard