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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/locations : woodland

Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Woodland Design Photos and Ideas

The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
A huge rock that Liebermann picked out himself as as a diving board into the pool. Liebermann was very proud to design the house in a way that it reflects in the pool when you first walk in through the front gate. The reflection doubles the size of the house.
A view of the tropical jungle from the pool. The lot is nearly three acres in size.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP