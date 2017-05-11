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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/locations : slope

Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Slope Design Photos and Ideas

Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool was there previously but was "quite disconnected from the house," says Hansford. They were able to reuse it in the new design.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
living into landscapes.....
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
Front of the house.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
View South at Noon Time