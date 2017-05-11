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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/locations : front yard

Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The steps that lead from the covered patio down to the pool are crafted by a local brand, creating a connection between the built form and the site.
Steps lead down the sloped site from the patio to the pool, allowing the home to “drape” over the topography.
At night, recessed lights trace the structure along the overhang while the pool glows in the moonlight.
With views of the San Jacinto Mountains, the half-acre lot serves as an idyllic setting for entertaining and relaxing. In addition to the pool, the fenced-in area also includes an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and detached guest house.
Outside, Arizona sandstone runs along the facade. Deep overhangs and simple details define the midcentury character, all of which have been restored.
The large social space at the center of the home opens out to views of the surrounding trees and the pool.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Melanie Maher sunbathes beneath the lattice of a pool house, which is clad in Cor-Ten steel.
living into landscapes.....
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
The house is oriented toward the Aegean Sea. Floor-to-ceiling, glass sliding doors flood the home with plenty of Mediterranean sunshine.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Front of the house.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
A prefab pool- and guesthouse designed by LABhaus frames views of a Massachusetts property’s original structure, a Dillman model Sears, Roebuck kit house from 1928.
Wildlife are frequent visitors here, but the area’s active woodpeckers aren’t very welcome, so the house is clad in corrugated metal siding by Recla Metals.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
From there, a private walkway runs to the shore.
Having a strong outdoor element was also important. A 32-foot-wide Solar Innovations sliding door connects the kitchen to a deck and pool.
View of the two bays along with the swimming pool.
Main view