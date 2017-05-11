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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/landscapes : walkways

Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

Fung and Blatt worked slowly on the project over five years. But it was a rhythm Mary and Carlton appreciated, as it allowed for the design to emerge in close dialogue with the site.
The retouched meadow between the house and its detached garage/guest room was given a stone walking path.
Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Family of the couple live in a dwelling nearby, but a combination of siting and landscaping means both can enjoy the privacy afforded by the remote property.
Tzalam wood, chosen for its resilience to Valle de Bravo's rainy climate, is used throughout the home to open each room to the outdoors.
Exterior Rear View with Outdoor Pool and Patio
In this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom bungalow, farmhouse style meets Spanish villa. Barn doors complement the earthy red-tiled floors. Share an al fresco meal with friends and family next to the roaring outdoor fireplace, or read amongst the cacti in the shaded garden.
The pool and covered patio sit on the corner opposite of the entrance courtyard. The patio can be accessed through sliding glass doors from both the dining room and kitchen, and the master bedroom. Having lived on the site for so long, designer Jamie Chioco was able to quickly make informed decisions about the design—for example, one of the neighbors uses his backyard for large family gatherings and barbecues, and so it was decided early on to not to have many openings on that facade in order to give both homes privacy.
The homeowners designed the pool and the geometric barrier, made from a foam-cast cement breeze wall and iron swing gate.
“When it’s a beautiful spring day, you can open up the living, kitchen, and dining rooms and have them become one,” Wright says, noting how these spaces combine with an expansive outdoor deck and pool area.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool was there previously but was "quite disconnected from the house," says Hansford. They were able to reuse it in the new design.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
Of the exterior cladding, Bryant notes, “Simple brick and cement render were chosen to not compete with the bold and heroic form.”
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
The sweeping roof and courtyard glows underneath the moonlight.
In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
Carlos Somoza “really brought the project home,” says Brillhart. “With our hope of the architecture being connected to landscape, you need a great landscape architect on-board, and we had that in Carlos.”
The pool was relocated and the couple redid its finishes with the Tuttle Pool Company, installing Pebble Tec, a waterfall feature, and surrounding it with modern, large-format pavers.
The kitchen wing now sits in roughly the same area as the pool used to. Says Brillhart: “The one-story wing is CMU block with exposed wood rafters – a similar system to Russell’s but a little more 21st Century.”
Perched on the northwest coast of Mallorca, S'Estaca offers mesmerizing Mediterranean views.
Originally built in the 1900s as the governor’s residence, the Sofitel Luang Prabang is a colonial mansion protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s the ultimate blend of Lao tradition and French elegance, and a perfect escape in Southeast Asia.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
A linear pool was inserted between the family and bedroom wings.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
Iceland prefab pioneers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir of Minarc built this Culver City family home with mnmMOD – a customizable, locally manufactured building system of prefabricated panels the duo designed, which minimizes energy consumption and reduces a home’s carbon footprint. Made with a blend of 30 percent recycled steel and cradle-to-cradle certified extruded polystyrene, mnmMOD components can be assembled with just a screw gun.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
The upper level has access to the pool area via an outdoor staircase. The lower level features doors with porthole windows repurposed from one of Rados' company's ships.
A concrete skeleton covered in heat-efficient clay blocks addresses the high earthquake risk in southern Portugal and tightens up the home's envelope. Per the architects: “In our projects we only use thermal clay tiles with mortar-free butt jointing. These are produced in Portugal and are fast and easy to work with. Their thermal performance is more than twice as efficient than the traditional bricks that are conventionally used.”
For the landscape and redesigned pool area, Terremoto kept “their movies simple and elemental,” matching the subtractive approach taken in the house. The firm collaborated with Farnham on the design of the long-span pergola, which is cleverly engineered to only need four support posts.
The architects brought the undulating lines outside with the pool's shape and overhead awning.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
The large overhangs protect the interior spaces from direct sunlight, while also providing a layer of privacy.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Front of the house.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
Villa Rosa. Exterior view. North
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
The master bedroom's sliding glass doors open up to an outdoor terrace, garden, and the pool.
Abernathy House
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