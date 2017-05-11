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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : swimming/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
The Master Suite on the end of the house has corner windows to enjoy the view.