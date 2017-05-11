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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
living into landscapes.....
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
Pool
The bi-fold glass wall opens up to, and celebrates, the pool house's natural setting.
Swimming pool at rear yard