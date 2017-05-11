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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction/locations : slope

Outdoor Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Slope Design Photos and Ideas

The pool was there previously but was "quite disconnected from the house," says Hansford. They were able to reuse it in the new design.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
living into landscapes.....