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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction/locations : side yard

Outdoor Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
North elevation
Exterior feels like barn
The Pool
A 70-square-foot reflecting pool greets visitors as they approach the home’s elemental north entrance.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.