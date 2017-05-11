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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction/locations : garden

Outdoor Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Garden Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture