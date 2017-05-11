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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction/locations : front yard

Outdoor Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
living into landscapes.....
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
A 70-square-foot reflecting pool greets visitors as they approach the home’s elemental north entrance.