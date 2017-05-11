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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
North elevation
Exterior feels like barn
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture