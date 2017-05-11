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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.