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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout