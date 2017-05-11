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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The pool was there previously but was "quite disconnected from the house," says Hansford. They were able to reuse it in the new design.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Pool
The bi-fold glass wall opens up to, and celebrates, the pool house's natural setting.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Back Exterior, Day