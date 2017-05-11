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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/pools, tubs, showers : shower

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The outdoor shower is in constant use and was a request from the clients. It’s accessed through the indoor shower.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.