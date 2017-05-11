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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
pool
Perfect dinner at the Split table with stackable chair Curve.
View South at Noon Time
A Grid lounging unit combined with woven Bells table and the Teak Log side table.
Grand Weave lounging collection offers almost unlimited combinations with its various units and colors White and Meteor.