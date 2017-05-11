Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The site has uninterrupted views over Rushcutters Bay—even from the lowest level. “The infinity edge on the pool really makes it appear to vanish into the view,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “We also love how the huge gum tree in the neighbors’ property branches over the site. The main bedroom feels like it’s cocooned up in the canopy, and it provides beautiful shading and dappled light over the pool and windows to the west.”
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
The house is oriented toward the Aegean Sea. Floor-to-ceiling, glass sliding doors flood the home with plenty of Mediterranean sunshine.
The dining area opens to the pool which overlooks the ocean.
Outside, a shallow pool cuts a line between the coastline and the adjoining terrace, bringing the expanse of ocean water closer to the living spaces.
The geometric pool also captures views of the lush landscape.
The Petal chaise lounges and table.
The gorgeous exterior view.
There is also a poolside
The lanai and the private pool.
View South at Noon Time
Grand Weave lounging collection offers almost unlimited combinations with its various units and colors White and Meteor.