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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/patio, porch, deck : wood

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The hot tub is a highlight of the home. “It was worth the investment,” says Kara. “Especially late at night when you can see the stars.”
Once the sun sets, the private side deck with soaking tub offers an idyllic setting for stargazing.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
The decked patio and pool area is shaded by olive and pomegranate trees.
The site has uninterrupted views over Rushcutters Bay—even from the lowest level. “The infinity edge on the pool really makes it appear to vanish into the view,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “We also love how the huge gum tree in the neighbors’ property branches over the site. The main bedroom feels like it’s cocooned up in the canopy, and it provides beautiful shading and dappled light over the pool and windows to the west.”
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
The central north-facing courtyard allows natural light and sun to penetrate the home’s core. As the site is relatively small, the more expansive outdoor space is found on the roof terrace.
The high level of finish and the complex engineering of the concrete structure required close collaboration between the builder and Kennon+.
A red ladder, which echoes the vibrant color of the front door, leads to a simple rooftop deck.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
A shimmering “glass house” sits at the center of the property. Inside is the “drawing room,” an inviting spot for drinks, dining, or planning the day’s activities. Beyond it is the hotel’s grass dune garden, designed by Madison Cox Associates.
Guests unwind in the cedar ofuro soaking tub, overlooking the blazing fire pit and dense forest.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Constructed from oak and ironbark timber, the pavilions were inspired by their surroundings. Local architecture firm Liminal Studio designed the structures to reflect a deep understanding of the coastline’s natural color palette, curving rock formations, and landscape.
Cedar soaking tub and fire pit at night
The home has a DIY stock tank pool in the backyard where the kids can splash around in summer.
Sir Victor's rooftop pool.
The rooftop pool strikes tropical vibes with cane furniture and palms.
A sunken conversation pit surrounding a fire pit sits adjacent to the pool in this semi-outdoor space at a home in Atlantic Beach, Florida.
A sunny, California aesthetic shines brightly in the outdoor patio.
The glass and wood walls of the bathhouse, like other retractable panels on the house, offer shade with a view.
Exterior
New pine and spruce wood from the Pyrenees (both recyclable and PEFC certified) were selected for the façade of the 1,000-square-foot prefab. Smart blinds cover the windows, rigged to open and close depending on the weather forecast.
This net-zero residence by CitiZen Design Studio features Western Window Systems chosen for energy efficiency. The Series 600 Multi-Slide 90-Degree Door is architecturally eye-catching, meeting at a right angle in the home’s great room, and features dual-paned low-E glass.
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
inside out - living outdoors
Mina House http://www.mimahousing.com/mima-house/#
Kelly Milford helps son Adam out of the hot tub nestled on a wood deck in back of the house. The exterior paint is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
Adjacent to the cabin is a spacious deck that is raised above the ground on wooden stilts.
Screened-in porches run the length of the addition, creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Large openings and a two-bay screened-in porch further emphasize the connection between the indoors and outdoors.
pool
foyer
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
"The simple shape was extruded lengthwise along the site and sliced down the middle with a pond to form a central axis," say the architects. "Slender, cathedral-like spaces were formed around this central thoroughfare with ponds running parallel to walkways to link the spaces."
New guest house and pool
Pool
Studio Otto Felix opted for a Light Steel Frame system to minimize site impact and eliminate the need for concrete or bricks.
The home appears to float above the natural pool, adding an element of whimsy.
Beyond the living room and deck, a natural pool filled with koi fish serves as a unique focal point of the tropical garden.
The renovation and two-story extension of this 1880 Adelaide bungalow includes a 23-foot rear lot with a pool.
The original residence had its living areas located on the rendered precast first floor, which sits atop a base of external clinker brick planes.
Insulated glass was used for the floor to ceiling windows.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
The geometric pool also captures views of the lush landscape.
The Petal chaise lounges and table.
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