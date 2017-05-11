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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
In addition to a saltwater pool, the meticulously landscaped, private backyard provides multiple seating areas.
"The colors of the ceiling actually reflect the activity inside the house, and the mood," says Edwards Anker. "That was one way of underlining that idea of how you experience the house, or how design can enhance that experience."
Depending on viewpoint, season, and time of day, says Edwards Anker, the water becomes either transparent or reflective. Here its flat surface mirrors the natural surroundings. At other times, undulations will reflect a rippling play of light into the house. "I know that in August at noon, we'll get the rippling water on the back wall in the living room," says Edwards Anker.
The reflecting pool/cistern serves many functions. It collects more than 50% of roof run-off to be reused for garden irrigation, acts as a cooling element in the summer as breezes run over the surface, and also "does the whole Richard Neutra effect," says Edwards Anker, in that the water, alongside the glass facade, mirrors the house and landscape.
The backyard has been given over to a pool which is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
240 signature spots cover each of the columns that frame the jacuzzi.
Rainwater trickles into the pool below. The project “breathes the same clarifying calm as Sen-no-Rikyu’s contemplative 16th-century teahouses in Kyoto,” according to the listing.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The Ex of In House exterior
A huge rock that Liebermann picked out himself as as a diving board into the pool. Liebermann was very proud to design the house in a way that it reflects in the pool when you first walk in through the front gate. The reflection doubles the size of the house.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
A terrace and pool at the back of the house allow the homeowners to enjoy the clement weather.
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
The largest of the three courtyards includes a swimming pool and hammock—an ideal spot for rest and relaxation.
During the day, light and shadows create abstract forms along the facades of the courtyard, providing different perspectives as the sun passes over.
Triple-pane windows by Optiwin reduce the ambient temperature of the glass by ten degrees in winter.
The spa is positioned to maximize the ocean view, and is sheltered on three sides by bamboo, privacy wall and house.
Steps away from the inviting spa