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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/patio, porch, deck : planters

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
A shimmering “glass house” sits at the center of the property. Inside is the “drawing room,” an inviting spot for drinks, dining, or planning the day’s activities. Beyond it is the hotel’s grass dune garden, designed by Madison Cox Associates.