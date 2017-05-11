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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
The high level of finish and the complex engineering of the concrete structure required close collaboration between the builder and Kennon+.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
foyer
A quiet reflecting pond lies directly outside the master suite. The exterior siding passes onto the interior, creating a seamless connection between the two spaces.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
View South at Noon Time