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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
Cedar soaking tub and fire pit at night
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The Ex of In House exterior
A huge rock that Liebermann picked out himself as as a diving board into the pool. Liebermann was very proud to design the house in a way that it reflects in the pool when you first walk in through the front gate. The reflection doubles the size of the house.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
Swimming pool at rear yard
A 10 foot deep cantilevered roof provides consistent shade pool side in the courtyard