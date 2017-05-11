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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The hot tub is a highlight of the home. “It was worth the investment,” says Kara. “Especially late at night when you can see the stars.”
Once the sun sets, the private side deck with soaking tub offers an idyllic setting for stargazing.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The couple chat with Kerwin on the home’s new deck. Lisboa chairs by Joan Gaspar for Design Within Reach surround a table designed by Louis. The ceramic vessel is by Pilar Wiley and the lantern sconces are from The Home Depot.
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
The high level of finish and the complex engineering of the concrete structure required close collaboration between the builder and Kennon+.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Constructed from oak and ironbark timber, the pavilions were inspired by their surroundings. Local architecture firm Liminal Studio designed the structures to reflect a deep understanding of the coastline’s natural color palette, curving rock formations, and landscape.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
Complete with multiple fire pits, terraced landscaping, and built-in seating, the yard is ideal for entertaining.
The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Exterior
The result is a bright, Portuguese home designed in a clean, formal style, where contemporary interiors exist in harmony with the house’s historical shell.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
New guest house and pool
Casa De Plegado
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
Swimming pool at rear yard
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.
View South at Noon Time
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
Backyard