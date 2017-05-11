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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/locations : garden

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Garden Design Photos and Ideas

The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
The balance of mint green-painted ironwork, plants, pool, and blue sky capture the warmth of the Mérida indoor-outdoor living environment.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
A koi moat surround this thatched-roof home—a collaboration between AmDesign Studio and Creative Architects—near Ho Chi Minh City.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
A new soaking pool has been added to the interior entry court.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
At night, Goldfarb and Landers have often held philanthropic events in the central courtyard. The pool and jacuzzi are not original.
For the most part, the home has been preserved, but selective upgrades and renovations include the bathrooms, which have been outfitted in materials that complement the original design.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
foyer
On the western side of the home, the brick addition becomes sinuous to carve out leisure spaces in a new private courtyard, which is entirely enclosed by a white brick boundary wall. Large openings to the interior ensure seamless indoor/outdoor flow for the homeowners.
A heated pool is on the second lot and is surrounded by lush tropical greenery.
The courtyard pool.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The pool area.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The courtyard-like area connecting the old and new building is a favorite spot for outdoor gatherings.
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.