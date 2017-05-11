Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Located in Merida’s historic downtown district, this 1560-square-foot house is an oasis in the city. Indoor/outdoor living serves as the foundation of the project’s design, and regional materials and textures provide a sense of identity.
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
Pool and garden
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
An in-ground water feature is surrounded by atrium-like glass walls that keep the interior feeling open and airy.
The villa features two large terraces which overlook the swimming pool and provide panoramic city views.
At 34 stories up, the jacuzzi offers an unparalleled view of The Strip.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
Exterior
The Ex of In House exterior
pool
foyer
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
Studio Otto Felix opted for a Light Steel Frame system to minimize site impact and eliminate the need for concrete or bricks.
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.
the architectural language of the building is articulated within the relationship among the small open courtyards
Front Porch: Bronze sculpture by Gail Folwell
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
View of West Patio