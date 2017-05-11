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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
A pool cage with a retractable awing makes the pool deck feel like a natural extension of the home's interior, while the terraced construction lifts the building up above the level of floods and storm surges.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The limestone-encircled pool was updated as part of a broader landscape renovation.
Glazed walkways link the two volumes over the ponds.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The gorgeous exterior view.
Outdoor Spa