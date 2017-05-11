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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/landscapes : boulders

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
Exterior
Adjacent to the cabin is a spacious deck that is raised above the ground on wooden stilts.
Studio Otto Felix opted for a Light Steel Frame system to minimize site impact and eliminate the need for concrete or bricks.
The home appears to float above the natural pool, adding an element of whimsy.
Beyond the living room and deck, a natural pool filled with koi fish serves as a unique focal point of the tropical garden.
Outdoor Spa