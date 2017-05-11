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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
designed by Estúdio Minke
The backyard has been given over to a pool which is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining.
Complete with multiple fire pits, terraced landscaping, and built-in seating, the yard is ideal for entertaining.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
Screened-in porches run the length of the addition, creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces.
An outdoor bathroom for lazy summer soaks.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Pool
The spacious pool area is peaceful and private.
The outdoor space fully enables indoor/outdoor living.
The renovation and two-story extension of this 1880 Adelaide bungalow includes a 23-foot rear lot with a pool.
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
This compact extension at the rear of a suburban house in Melbourne, Australia, includes a ground-level garage on its street-facing side, a studio guest suite on the first floor, and a roof deck—all of which are designed to be versatile and convertible. What's more, is that on the ground level, the north face of the building is connected to a pool and outdoor terrace that links the extension to the main house.
Swimming pool at rear yard
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.
More than just a clever cover, the ipe wood shell of Mark Erman's spa, thanks to its 40-foot tracks, niftily navigates the rocky straights between spa shelter, dapper deck, and bespoke buffet table.