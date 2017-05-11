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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Sliding glass doors lead outside, where there is a heated saltwater pool and patio space for lounging or dining.