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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The balance of mint green-painted ironwork, plants, pool, and blue sky capture the warmth of the Mérida indoor-outdoor living environment.
FMT Estudio renovated the pool deck with sanded red bricks manufactured in central Mexico.
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
The central north-facing courtyard allows natural light and sun to penetrate the home’s core. As the site is relatively small, the more expansive outdoor space is found on the roof terrace.
The high level of finish and the complex engineering of the concrete structure required close collaboration between the builder and Kennon+.
Palm Canyon Motor Club is home to 100 plots dedicated to modern tiny homes. The mobile park setting eases permitting woes and offers community amenities such as a dog park, socials, and "one of the nicest pools in town," according to realtor Paul Kaplan.
A sunny, California aesthetic shines brightly in the outdoor patio.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
The area under the raised level is a sheltered, public space.
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
An outdoor bathroom for lazy summer soaks.
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
A plunge pool on the roof of the small building.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
This compact extension at the rear of a suburban house in Melbourne, Australia, includes a ground-level garage on its street-facing side, a studio guest suite on the first floor, and a roof deck—all of which are designed to be versatile and convertible. What's more, is that on the ground level, the north face of the building is connected to a pool and outdoor terrace that links the extension to the main house.
the architectural language of the building is articulated within the relationship among the small open courtyards