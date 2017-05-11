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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : small/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The sophisticated landscape of greenery and water elements add to the escapist nature of the home.
If the walls of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home could talk, they’d have some pretty interesting stories to share. It was once the home of Hollywood’s legendary casting director, Bill Tinsman. Guests that stay in this home can still feel the presence of a glimmering era with numerous celebrity photographs dotting the interior of this clean-lined space.
Pool and garden
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
The glass and wood walls of the bathhouse, like other retractable panels on the house, offer shade with a view.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
New pine and spruce wood from the Pyrenees (both recyclable and PEFC certified) were selected for the façade of the 1,000-square-foot prefab. Smart blinds cover the windows, rigged to open and close depending on the weather forecast.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
inside out - living outdoors
A terrace and pool at the back of the house allow the homeowners to enjoy the clement weather.
Studio Otto Felix opted for a Light Steel Frame system to minimize site impact and eliminate the need for concrete or bricks.
Amenities include a pool with a waterfall and a sunken tennis court.
An old cistern found on the original site is now a black concrete plunge pool.
The home wraps around a protected courtyard
Local stone was used on selective interior walls as well as the exterior.