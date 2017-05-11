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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : salt water/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Outdoor Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Bordering a six-acre nature preserve, Michael Haverland’s timeless Glass House has a saltwater lap pool, a travertine patio, and a detached 600-square-foot studio.
Mila designed the home’s concrete pool, which is finished with a custom plaster. The pool area includes sleek chairs from Cast + Crew.
Along with terraces on each floor, the penthouse also includes a private wraparound roof deck that features a Jacuzzi and 67-foot salt-water lap pool that stretches out over Manhattan.
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.