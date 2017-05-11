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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : salt water/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A 41-foot-long heated saltwater pool includes a submerged tanning ledge. The hot tub was created using concrete and stucco. The outdoor area includes lounge chairs from Jøna’s curatory, Cast + Crew.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.