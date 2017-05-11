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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : salt water/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

Along with terraces on each floor, the penthouse also includes a private wraparound roof deck that features a Jacuzzi and 67-foot salt-water lap pool that stretches out over Manhattan.