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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : salt water/locations : desert

Outdoor Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Desert Design Photos and Ideas

Mila designed the home’s concrete pool, which is finished with a custom plaster. The pool area includes sleek chairs from Cast + Crew.
A 41-foot-long heated saltwater pool includes a submerged tanning ledge. The hot tub was created using concrete and stucco. The outdoor area includes lounge chairs from Jøna’s curatory, Cast + Crew.
While not connected to the house's irrigation, the saltwater pool has its own solar-powered saline pump and cleansing system.
Outdoor Living