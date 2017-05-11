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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : salt water/landscapes : shrubs

Outdoor Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

Outside, an entertainer's paradise awaits. The backyard includes multiple lounging areas, a salt-water pool, as well as a detached guest house.
Outdoor Living
View to Bay Across Terrace