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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : salt water/landscapes : hardscapes

Outdoor Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
Designed by Foundation Landscape Design, the concrete pool surround also features built-in seating that wraps around a fire pit.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
A new saltwater pool and spa were added to the backyard. Part of the concrete hardscape was replaced with AstroTurf.
Outdoor Living
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
View to Bay Across Terrace
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.
Taking a break in the pool, and for the Summer at least, not missing Santa Monica!
Back Exterior, Day