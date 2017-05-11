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All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : salt water/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.