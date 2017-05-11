Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : salt water/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Along with terraces on each floor, the penthouse also includes a private wraparound roof deck that features a Jacuzzi and 67-foot salt-water lap pool that stretches out over Manhattan.
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.
Back Exterior, Day