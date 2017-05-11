Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/pools, tubs, showers : plunge/pools, tubs, showers : salt water

Outdoor Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight carved into the spa building appropriately fills this relaxation zone with natural light.